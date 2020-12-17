Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Cut to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $15.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.86.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of HBI stock opened at $13.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 71,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,213,767.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,281,612.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 195.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 408,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 270,337 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,601,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Hanesbrands by 54.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 122,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 43,010 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 22.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 231,085 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 42,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.