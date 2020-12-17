Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Shares Up 5.1%

Hancock Whitney Co. (NYSE:HWC) shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.43 and last traded at $32.33. 541,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 626,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HWC. DA Davidson raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $318.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

