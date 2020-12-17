HackenAI Achieves Market Cap of $344,985.28 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. HackenAI has a total market cap of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00024720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00142192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.52 or 0.00839694 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00170640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00405247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00132964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00083070 BTC.

HackenAI Token Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

HackenAI Token Trading

HackenAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

