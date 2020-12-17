GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.69

Shares of GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and traded as low as $7.07. GWG shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 10,980 shares traded.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut GWG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised GWG from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.
The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $235.64 million, a PE ratio of 59.34 and a beta of -0.11.
About GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH)
GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.
