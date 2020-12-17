GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.69

Shares of GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and traded as low as $7.07. GWG shares last traded at $7.07, with a volume of 10,980 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut GWG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised GWG from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $235.64 million, a PE ratio of 59.34 and a beta of -0.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GWG by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 69,342 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in GWG by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GWG by 7.0% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 29,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH)

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

