Gulden Price Down 4.4% This Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and $49,050.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gulden has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.72 or 0.00422853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 530,063,767 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.