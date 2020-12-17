Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.77

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and traded as high as $25.35. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 45,858 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 46,948 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

