GUD Holdings Limited (GUD.AX) (ASX:GUD) Insider David Robinson Acquires 972 Shares

GUD Holdings Limited (GUD.AX) (ASX:GUD) insider David Robinson bought 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$11.26 ($8.04) per share, with a total value of A$10,941.80 ($7,815.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$9.46.

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, and France. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments. The company offers automotive and heavy-duty filters for cars, trucks, and agricultural and mining equipment; and fuel pumps and associated products for the automotive after-market.

