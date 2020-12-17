GUD Holdings Limited (GUD.AX) (ASX:GUD) Insider David Robinson Acquires 972 Shares

GUD Holdings Limited (GUD.AX) (ASX:GUD) insider David Robinson bought 972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$11.26 ($8.04) per share, with a total value of A$10,941.80 ($7,815.57).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$9.46.
About GUD Holdings Limited (GUD.AX)
