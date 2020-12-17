Grid+ (GRID) Market Cap Hits $7.82 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Grid+ token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000876 BTC on exchanges. Grid+ has a market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $160,614.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grid+ has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00059628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00369378 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022849 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

