GreenPower Motor (NYSE:GP) Trading Up 6.7%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NYSE:GP) shares were up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 605,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,087,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.34.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on GreenPower Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on GreenPower Motor in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on GreenPower Motor from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.49.

In other GreenPower Motor news, CEO Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, with a total value of $62,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,102,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,830,740.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $822,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000.

About GreenPower Motor (NYSE:GP)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

