Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.69

Shares of Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and traded as high as $28.00. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 7,093 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $223.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.89 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 29.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCBC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GCBC)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

