Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Trading Up 5.5%

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $19.99. Approximately 544,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 495,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Great Western Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The firm had revenue of $102.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 821.1% in the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 444,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 395,932 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 10.3% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,998,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,886,000 after acquiring an additional 187,258 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 55.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 492,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 175,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 25.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 159,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 104.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 302,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 154,497 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

