Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Plans $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Great Southern Bancorp stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 57,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,684. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.47 million. Equities analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSBC. TheStreet raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

In related news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

