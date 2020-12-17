Gomez Luciano Fernandez Sells 7,345 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $1,627,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $9.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $239.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,776,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of -128.24 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $248.75.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $8,395,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $5,684,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Workday by 56.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $15,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Workday from $202.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.46.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.