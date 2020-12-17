GoldenPyrex (GPYX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,300.00

GoldenPyrex (CURRENCY:GPYX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, GoldenPyrex has traded up 56.1% against the dollar. One GoldenPyrex token can now be bought for $0.0848 or 0.00000388 BTC on major exchanges. GoldenPyrex has a total market cap of $848,385.43 and approximately $6,300.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldenPyrex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00024575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00140984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.75 or 0.00826083 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00169189 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00402543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00131448 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00082222 BTC.

GoldenPyrex Token Profile