Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) were up 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.05. Approximately 165,607 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 296,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GDEN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $563.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 182,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 19.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

