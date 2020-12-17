Goldcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,404.00 (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 23.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $508,668.33 and approximately $14,404.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Goldcoin has traded up 157.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.64 or 0.00445904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000287 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

