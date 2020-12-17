Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $9.97. 2,190,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,597,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.49.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOGO. BidaskClub cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Cowen cut Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $833.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 233,800 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $2,440,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $206,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $92,198.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 834,432 shares of company stock worth $8,460,826. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

