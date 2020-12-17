GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.10. GlobeImmune shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 123,938 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.22.

About GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM)

GlobeImmune, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for GlobeImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobeImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.