GlobalBoost-Y Price Tops $0.0425 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $762,624.54 and approximately $13,239.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,729.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.88 or 0.02819548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00446231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.43 or 0.01361336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00703850 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.80 or 0.00329104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00028410 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000077 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

