Global Digital Content Price Up 29.1% Over Last 7 Days (GDC)

Global Digital Content (CURRENCY:GDC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Global Digital Content has a market capitalization of $11.61 million and $106,629.00 worth of Global Digital Content was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Global Digital Content has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Digital Content token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00418851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003008 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Global Digital Content Token Profile

GDC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Global Digital Content’s total supply is 4,765,815,836 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,209,198,933 tokens. The official website for Global Digital Content is rankingball.io . The official message board for Global Digital Content is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice . Global Digital Content’s official Twitter account is @GDCPool

Global Digital Content Token Trading

Global Digital Content can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Digital Content directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Digital Content should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Digital Content using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

