Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.90

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 35602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Global Blue Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72.
About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)
Global Blue Group Holding AG provides strategic technology and payments partner services to merchants worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It operates a technology platform that serves a network of approximately 400,000 merchant stores.
