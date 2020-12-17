Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.90

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 35602 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Global Blue Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FSI Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Global Blue Group during the third quarter worth $831,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blue Group in the third quarter worth $224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the third quarter valued at $1,768,000. Finally, Lomas Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides strategic technology and payments partner services to merchants worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It operates a technology platform that serves a network of approximately 400,000 merchant stores.

