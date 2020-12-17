Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.45

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.45 and traded as high as $10.15. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 2,880 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.46.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

