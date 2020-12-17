Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.45

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.45 and traded as high as $10.15. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 2,880 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

The company has a market cap of $30.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

