GéoMégA Resources Inc. (GMA.V) (CVE:GMA) Trading Up 2.1%

GéoMégA Resources Inc. (GMA.V) (CVE:GMA) shares were up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 124,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 173,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.31 million and a PE ratio of -15.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18.

GéoMégA Resources Inc. (GMA.V) Company Profile (CVE:GMA)

GÃ©oMÃ©gA Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 161 mining claims covering an area of approximately 8,942 hectares located at the west of the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi, Northern Quebec.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for GéoMégA Resources Inc. (GMA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GéoMégA Resources Inc. (GMA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.