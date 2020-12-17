Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sets New 12-Month High at $405.85

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $405.85 and last traded at $399.70, with a volume of 535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $395.96.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $371.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.94.

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

