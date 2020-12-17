GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) fell 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.79. 1,287,572 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 262% from the average session volume of 355,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is a privately owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.