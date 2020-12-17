GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 8.9%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price was up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 8,157,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,433,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GME shares. ValuEngine raised GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 88.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,900,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,532.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 276,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 191,498 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 44,489 shares in the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

