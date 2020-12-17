GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Up 8.9%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price was up 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.02 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 8,157,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 6,433,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.72.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GME shares. ValuEngine raised GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on GameStop from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.
The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 88.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,900,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,532.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,232 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 276,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 191,498 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 44,489 shares in the last quarter.
About GameStop (NYSE:GME)
GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.
Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.