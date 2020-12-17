GameCredits (GAME) Price Down 0.8% This Week

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0550 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $6.89 million and $59,083.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.71 or 0.00443952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005978 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000287 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000250 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,358,671 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

