GameCredits (GAME) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $58,565.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and $58,565.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for $0.0580 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.25 or 0.00426597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003097 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000301 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,265,091 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

