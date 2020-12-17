GAMB Trading Down 27.1% This Week (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One GAMB token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. GAMB has a market capitalization of $573,274.78 and $12,231.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00059099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00374084 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023281 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 tokens. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

GAMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

