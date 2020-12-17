G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Stock Price Up 6.6%

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)’s share price rose 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.82 and last traded at $22.69. Approximately 536,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,156,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

GIII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.73.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

