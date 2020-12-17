Frontier (FRONT) Hits Market Cap of $7.27 Million

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Frontier token can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frontier has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $7.27 million and $5.83 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00142257 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.96 or 0.00836690 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00170716 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00407085 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00132997 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00083203 BTC.

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,230,007 tokens. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

Frontier can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

