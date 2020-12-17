Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) was down 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.68 and last traded at $24.68. Approximately 32 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF stock. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.1% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

