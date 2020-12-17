Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Four Corners Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Four Corners Property Trust stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 528,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,088. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.68. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,229,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,625 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,910,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,114,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,186,000 after acquiring an additional 593,652 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,012,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,715,000 after acquiring an additional 568,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 655,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 480,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.