FOAM (FOAM) Price Tops $0.0155 on Top Exchanges

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, FOAM has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM token can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. FOAM has a total market cap of $4.78 million and $66,673.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00023452 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00131588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.45 or 0.00776887 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.83 or 0.00197314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00379201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00078568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00123641 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,477,096 tokens. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.