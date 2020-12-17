FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) Stock Price Up 9.1%

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNCB)’s stock price rose 9.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 113,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 426% from the average daily volume of 21,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 28.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 45.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 6.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 52,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans.

