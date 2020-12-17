Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FLGZY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Flughafen Zürich alerts:

FLGZY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,188. Flughafen Zürich has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Flughafen Zürich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flughafen Zürich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.