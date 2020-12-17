Flowchain (FLC) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 17th. Flowchain has a total market cap of $7,957.32 and approximately $25,437.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can now be bought for $0.0090 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX. In the last week, Flowchain has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00059099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00374084 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023281 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin . The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

