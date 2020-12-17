FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Shares Up 0.1%

FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) shares shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.71 and last traded at $27.70. 40,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 69,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 134,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 43,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.