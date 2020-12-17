Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) in a report published on Sunday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Flex LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

FLNG stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Flex LNG has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $503.16 million, a PE ratio of 77.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.43.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated six LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

