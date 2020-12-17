FLETA Hits Market Cap of $5.87 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One FLETA token can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC. FLETA has a total market cap of $5.87 million and $753,245.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FLETA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004556 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00024341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00139575 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.63 or 0.00819119 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00167504 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00401456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00130897 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00081491 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,076,640,521 tokens. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.