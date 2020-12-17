First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Trading Down 0.3%

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.10. 1,037,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 1,975,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.19.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.31.

Get First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVD. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth $33,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 62.3% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.