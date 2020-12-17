First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.32

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.32 and last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 27883 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FQVLF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. CIBC began coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average is $10.01.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

