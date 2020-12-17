First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

First National has raised its dividend by 200.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FXNC stock opened at $16.05 on Thursday. First National has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $78.00 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.57.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 20.30%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

About First National

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

