First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $187.83

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.83 and traded as high as $190.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $190.00, with a volume of 1,154 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.89 and its 200-day moving average is $191.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.39.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans.

