FintruX Network Trading Up 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 17th. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. FintruX Network has a market cap of $353,126.70 and approximately $180.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00059849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.42 or 0.00373360 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017854 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00023066 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a token. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

