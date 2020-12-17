Financial Survey: Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) vs. Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG)

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) and Zion Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ZNOG) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paramount Resources and Zion Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Resources $689.47 million 0.68 -$66.21 million N/A N/A Zion Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$6.69 million N/A N/A

Zion Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Paramount Resources has a beta of 3.68, suggesting that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zion Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Paramount Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Zion Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paramount Resources and Zion Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Resources 2 6 1 0 1.89 Zion Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paramount Resources currently has a consensus target price of $3.44, indicating a potential downside of 1.53%. Given Paramount Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Paramount Resources is more favorable than Zion Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Resources and Zion Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Resources -27.10% -5.37% -3.05% Zion Oil & Gas N/A -40.66% -30.54%

Summary

Paramount Resources beats Zion Oil & Gas on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations. Paramount Resources Ltd. was founded in 1976 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

About Zion Oil & Gas

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Israel. It holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License comprising an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

