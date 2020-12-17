Financial Contrast: Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) vs. Williams Industries (OTCMKTS:WMSI)

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) and Williams Industries (OTCMKTS:WMSI) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Arcosa has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williams Industries has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Arcosa and Williams Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcosa 6.09% 6.77% 4.91% Williams Industries N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arcosa and Williams Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcosa 0 4 3 0 2.43 Williams Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcosa currently has a consensus target price of $54.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.46%. Given Arcosa’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arcosa is more favorable than Williams Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of Arcosa shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Arcosa shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.4% of Williams Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcosa and Williams Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcosa $1.74 billion 1.51 $113.30 million $2.35 23.13 Williams Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Arcosa has higher revenue and earnings than Williams Industries.

Summary

Arcosa beats Williams Industries on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction. It serves equipment rental dealers, as well as commercial, residential, and industrial contractors. The Energy Equipment Group segment provides structural wind towers for wind turbine producers; steel utility structures for electricity transmission and distribution; pressurized and non-pressurized tanks that store and transport various products, including propane, anhydrous ammonia, and natural gas liquids; and fertilizer storage containers for agricultural markets. The Transportation Products Group segment offers hopper barges, tank barges, fiberglass covers, hatches, castings, and winches for commercial marine transportation companies and industrial shippers; axles, circular forgings, and coupling devices for freight, tank, locomotive, and passenger rail transportation equipment, as well as for other industrial uses; and cast components for use in the industrial and mining sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Williams Industries Company Profile

Williams Industries, Incorporated manufactures and sells welded steel plate girders, rolled steel beams, stay-in-place bridge decking, and light structural and other metal products in the United States. The company also offers steel, precast concrete and miscellaneous metals erection and installation services, as well as rigging and specialized hauling services. It also rents cranes. The company provides its services and products for industrial, governmental, commercial, and institutional construction markets. Williams Industries, Incorporated was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Manassas, Virginia.

