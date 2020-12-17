Feellike Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Feellike has a market capitalization of $142,752.64 and $34.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Feellike token can currently be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00023444 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00132397 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.55 or 0.00780068 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00165504 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00382610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00124345 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00078209 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Buying and Selling Feellike

Feellike can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

