Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Trading Up 5%

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $93.37 and last traded at $93.31. Approximately 827,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 785,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.87.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.88.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.51). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $208.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

